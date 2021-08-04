Breastfeeding awareness event hosted by Mon County Health Dept.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department came to Harrison County to promote awareness about breastfeeding.

The Health Department along with several other agencies sponsored the ninth annual Baby Buggy Stroll at the Meadowbrook mall in Harrison County on Wednesday morning. The event offered information on the positive effects of breastfeeding to Moms and Moms-to-be. Breastfeeding can impact infants’ development from birth and even into adulthood.

All the Moms who participated received a free goodie bag and a chance to win door prizes while they pushed their baby buggies around the mall. Several mall merchants offered free gifts and discounted merchandise to the participating mothers.

Organizers say it is important to let Moms know that breastfeeding can be done anywhere when their baby becomes hungry. Breastfeeding Coordinator, Angie Rebrook said, “I do believe that some moms still get a little bit of stares or maybe even comments or some little grunts or huffs from people who walk by, but for the most part I think Moms are starting to feel more and more comfortable about breastfeeding in public and those Moms who want to breastfeed in public that’s perfectly okay. They are protected in the state of West Virginia. They cannot be asked to leave. Anywhere they and their baby are allowed to be, they are allowed to breastfeed their baby.”

August is National Breastfeeding Month, and the first week of August is World Breastfeeding Week. 24-hour breastfeeding support is offered by Pacify.