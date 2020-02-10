Bridal expo held at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Meadowbrook Mall held its annual bridal expo from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Sunday afternoon.

The bridal expo features vendors that cover every detail leading up to a bride’s big day, as well as several ideas for honeymoon destinations.

Marketing Director Robin Urquhart said this years turn out was one the largest compared to previous years.

“Rather than driving around to 20 different businesses, they can stop up here, meet them one on one, they can see samples of what it is they do,” said Urquhart. “Some of them book their service right here, so its very convenient. Plus, its a lot of fun.”

Following the expo, there was also a fashion show to highlight bridal party dresses, wedding gowns, and tuxes.