Bridge dedicated to six brothers who served during WWII

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Six World War II (WWII) veterans, all from the same household, were honored in Huntington on Saturday.

WWII veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams greeted the family of six brothers, who also served in WWII, at the Tri-state Fire Academy in Lesage, West Virginia.

Saturday was a special day for the Wolfe family, as their relatives were honored for their service with a bridge dedication ceremony.

I am so honored to be able to participate in this kind of thing. We must continue observing and remembering our history. Hershel “Woody” Williams, WWII veteran and Medal of Honor recipient

Louis, Ed, Bill, Carl, George, and Fred Wolfe all served in the military and all during the same era in WWII. To honor their service, a small bridge on the corner of Mt. Union Road and Route 10 in Huntington was officially named the “Six Wolfe Brothers World War II Era Memorial Bridge.”



Hershel “Woody” Williams spoke during the dedication ceremony before the unveiling. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

West Virginia delegate Daniel Linville says he was contacted by Williams to take on the task of making the dedication a reality.

Just before the 2020 legislative session, Woody Williams gave me a call and asked me to meet him at a Bob Evans and he told me the story of the six brothers of the Wolfe family who all served in the WWII era. Daniel Linville, Delegate for the 16th district of the WV House of Delegates

Linville, along with the help from Williams and members of the Wolfe family, was able to complete this task.

Following a procession from the bridge dedication ceremony at the tri-state fire school to the bridge location, the bridge was unveiled on-site by Williams and two sons. Dick Wolfe, the son of George Wolfe, says the location of the bridge is more personal to his family.

All the Wolfe brothers grew up on that road at one time or another and then a lot of the descendants too. I grew up there. Dick Wolfe, son of George Wolfe

Williams says his goal is to make sure people in the community see the name and never forget those men and women who fought for their freedom. His hope is that anyone who sees the sign will naturally be curious and ask “Who are these six Wolfe brothers?”