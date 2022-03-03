MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Indians came out on top in a game of runs to defeat University, 63-61, to earn the AAAA Region I, Section 2 title.

The ending was nothing shy of intense.

Connor Messe and teammates celebrate with the sectional trophy

Bridgeport led by 24 in the third quarter but University went on a 29-0 run to erase the deficit and gain the lead in the fourth.

The Indians break their silence with a and one from Anthony Spatafore for three of his 18 points but the team still trailed by two points late in the fourth.

That would be Bridgeport’s only field goal in the fourth quarter, the rest of the way would be paved by foul shots. Mitchell Duez, Spatafore and Jaden Haywood all knock down crucial free throws in the final minutes of play.

University, down 63-61, had one final chance to tie it up or take the lead but couldn’t convert as the Indians hold onto it at the buzzer.

Duez led Bridgeport with 21 points.

Aaron Forbes led UHS with 16 points along with Rafael Barcinas 12 points.