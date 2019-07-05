Bridgeport community collects items for flooding victims

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School hosted a collection drive Friday for victims of the recent flooding in Randolph County.

Community members gathered donations of cleaning supplies, paper products and other helpful items to help people affected by the floods in Harman, Job, and Dry Fork. Organizers said it is important to them to do what they can to help.

“I think, as a community, it’s important for us to help others that are in need. The people over there have been hit hard, and a lot of them may or may not have had a lot to start with, and so, I think this gives them a little bit of hope that there’s some good times around the corner,” said Bridgeport High School teacher Marsha Coakley.

Other items collected included pet supplies and baby food.