Bridgeport Conference Center hosts Mountain State Celebration planning meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – More than 175 people from across the region gathered on Tuesday morning at the Bridgeport Conference Center to launch planning for the upcoming Mountain State Celebration with Will Graham.

The multi-day evangelistic outreach will take place from April 24 – 26 of 2020 at Fairmont State University’s Feaster Center. The event will be free and feature music from Christian artists and encouraging messages from Will Graham. Graham is the grandson of well-known evangelist Billy Graham and son of Franklin Graham.

“After praying about the invitation to hold a Celebration in the mountains of West Virginia, I believe that the timing is right to proclaim the Gospel here,” said Graham. “I’ve been around the world sharing the timeless message of God’s love for us, and I can’t wait to return to Fairmont next year to share the hope and peace of Jesus Christ.”

In addition to Graham, several local civic and ministry leaders spoke at the announcement, including Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield.

“Even though the Celebration event will not take place for several months, it has already taken on a life of its own. Friendships have been cast, visions have been created, and excitement has been forged,” said Mayor Merrifield. “The Celebration is so much more than a three-day event. It appears to be a lifetime of possibilities. We are blessed for the opportunity presented us and we will not let it pass by.”

Activities and planning will take place across the region between now and the Celebration in April, including prayer rallies, workshops and community gatherings.

