Bridgeport facility hosts free wrestling camp for youth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-Harrison County organization Training Traditions will be holding a free wrestling camp beginning on Monday.

Staff spent the day working on the lights and placing wrestling mats down over the turf within the facility.

The group was founded by Chris and Toma Courtney and its goal is to provide kids with ways to stay active and improve their athletic skills at no cost.

“It’s important to give back. It’s important to not leave anyone out. If there’s a chance for opportunity, we want the kids to get that opportunity,” said Chris Courtney, who was inspired to start Training Traditions after struggling to afford athletic camps throughout his childhood.

Training Traditions offers many items for youth wrestlers, including mats and uniforms.

