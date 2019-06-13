Bridgeport Library kicks off summer reading program with hands-on activity

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport Library is hosting “It’s Showtime” 2019 Summer Reading program to help kids with reading.

Today kids were able to make “Pokeball Terrariums” where they could use soil, rocks, and plants to design miniature Pokeball gardens. The library reading program is designed for children between the ages of four and twelve.

“So, our summer reading theme is six weeks long, it’s just to get the kids in the library do some fun activities, read some books during the summer. This year it’s based on ‘Showtime’ so any performing arts,” said Amy Eakle, Children’s Librarian at the Bridgeport Public Library.

The library has many summer events going on and reading book clubs and various monthly activities. The library is trying to prevent the summer slide and keep kids reading to prevent reading loss.