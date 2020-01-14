Bridgeport Police Department introduces Canine Outreach Program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Before their regular meeting Monday night, Bridgeport City Council recognized the Bridgeport High School football team for their AA State Championship.

Head coach John Cole, expressed his gratitude and thanked the community for their support, it was the 10th football championship in Bridgeport High School history.

Following the football team’s achievement, the Bridgeport Police Department introduced its new canine outreach program.

Starting Tuesday, Officer Jamie Hamrick will be working with a five year old golden retriever named Connor.

“We plan to be at Simpson Elementary bright and early and greet the kids as they come in and then I’ve listed times for recess, I’ve listed times for when kids will be in transition in the hallways. We don’t want to be a disruption so I’ve sent a letter out to all the teachers and if they want us to come in the classroom, just let us know and we’ll be happy to come in,” said Officer Jamie Hamrick.

Connor is a certified therapy dog, he’ll be used as a tool for students who are going through a rough time as a way to ease their stress and help them to do well in school.