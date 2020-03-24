Bridgeport Police Department set to start enforcement at UHC starting May 1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport City Council held its regular meeting Monday but adapted to COVID-19 precautions. Only four members of council, plus Chief Walker, met in person for the meeting, the rest tuned in via conference call.

Council approved the payment of more than $1.5 million to the Albert M. Hidgely Company of Cleveland, Ohio who are building the new recreation complex, as well as the approval of the Bridgeport Police Department providing law enforcement services to United Hospital Center as soon as May 1

“We’d like to have gotten this started the first of April, we’ve been negotiating with the hospital for several months, said Bridgeport Chief of Police, John Walker. “I know they’re anxious to get us started as well but we thought because of the situation right now, we don’t know what’s going to happen from day to day and we want to make sure that we have enough staff to cover the city.”

Construction will continue at the Bridgeport Indoor Sports and Recreation Complex as construction workers are considered essential personnel.