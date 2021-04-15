Bridgeport Public Library re-opens after shutting down during coronavirus pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Public Library has reopened.

April 15 was the first day of in-person services being offered at the library since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 precautions are still in place at the library. Guests must wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing. The library has also removed furniture, in order to keep chairs and tables six feet apart. Guests can use the library for up to two hours and sanitize their hands before touching books in the stacks.

The library is also quarantining books for three days after they are returned by guests, so they can be sanitized before going back out onto shelves.

Library Director Sharon Saye said everyone is happy to get back to normal.

“We’ve been getting lots of comments on Facebook,” Saye said. “We’re just real glad to see people. We’ve still been buying books all along, so there is new books.”

The library will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, noon–8 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday, noon–5 p.m.