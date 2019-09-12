Bridgeport ranked as 16th best city to live in by USA Today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The city of Bridgeport has received another high rating from a national media outlet.

Bridgeport was ranked as the 16th best city to live in by USA Today. The paper compiled the list based on crime data, median income, cost of living, economy and community.

Bridgeport was the only city on West Virginia to make the list.

“That’s very exciting for us because typically when a lot of these outlets do these lists, they pick one from every state,” Andrea Kerr said. “This one is a little different, in when they took every municipality and every city around the country and compiled the information and Bridgeport came out at number 16.”

The list also used information obtained from the U.S. Census Bureau and the FBI.