Bridgeport restaurant raises money for WVU Medicine Childrens

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-The Bridgeport Eat n Park location is hosting a holiday sale this weekend as part of its ‘Caring for Kids’ campaign.

Employees donated items to sell and customers were invited to pay whatever they felt necessary for any items.

All donations will be given to WVU Medicine Childrens.

“At this time of the year, and at any time, children need everything, so if we could just do a little bit to give them a little bit of money and that we can help out in any way with the children. We would just like to thank you for your generous support in ‘Caring for Kids’ for 2019,” said participant Wanda Kile.

The sale will continue through Sunday, complete with four raffle baskets with tickets available for purchase.