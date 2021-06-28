Bridgeport’s Cole, Hill, Love and Robert C. Byrd’s King earned 2021 Frank Loria Awards

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Annual Frank Loria Awards are presented to the top football players in Harrison County- and this year, though the awards were virtual, was no different.

Bridgeport’s J.D. Love was awarded the Academic Player of the Year award. Love was a big part of the Indians offense and defense this season while also excelling in the classroom. Love plans to attend the University of Tennessee and will study civil engineering.

The Loria Lineman of the Year award was given to Bridgeport’s Devin Hill. Hill, the first team all state lineman and West Virginia State football commit, recorded 31 tackles for the Indians this season. He also played in the annual North South football classic where he was awarded the lineman MVP award.

Bridgeport’s John Cole was voted Coach of the Year. Cole stepped down has head coach after this season with the Indians, but led his team to a successful stint in Class Triple-A in the Fall.

The winner of the Frank Loria Award, presented to the best Harrison County football player of any position, is Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King. King, only a junior at RCB this past Fall, earned a first team all state nod after he carried the ball 189 times for 1718 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Clarksburg native and Texas A&M head football coach, Jimbo Fisher, was the guest speaker of the Loria awards this year.