BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep joined the 1,000 point club last Saturday and was recognized before the Indians’ game against Philip Barbour.

“It was awesome. It’s something I’ve wanted to hit for a while so I was very excited,” Reep said.

Reep netted 26 points in the Indians game against Greenbrier East and surpassed 1,000 career points.

The junior guard knew she was close to reaching the milestone but didn’t know until after the game that she got it.

“I knew I was close, previous games before that my coach told me I was at about 960, something like that. So I knew going to the Greenbrier that I was probably going to be close to that. I actually didn’t know until after the game that I had hit the 1,000 point mark so it was pretty exciting to finally know that I got it,” Reep said.

Reep was recognized in front of her home crowd on Thursday.