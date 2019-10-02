‘Bright Futures’ hosts community discussion on drug prevention

BELINGTON, W.Va. – Bright Futures Barbour County is a group that is working to make a positive impact on the youth. Bright Futures held a community meeting Tuesday night at the Belington Clinic.

The meeting focused on preventing drug addiction. Bright Futures hopes that having an impact on the youth in the county and holding several meetings collecting public information to develop a plan of prevention will help to make Barbour County a better place to live, work and have fun. The organization conducted a one-year assessment of the substance abuse challenges in the county addressing the gaps and needs.

“We have a comprehensive primary prevention plan. We would say that Barbour County has probably one of the most aggressive and complete primary prevention plans. We also have treatment like the Belington Health Center that’s here, they’re doing treatment, and we have celebrate recovery on board,” said Ruston Seaman, the Director of New Vision.

Seaman stated that the work of Bright Future is driven by the idea of primary prevention. The public input from several meetings hosted by Bright Futures will be put into a plan that will allow resident to work together to making Barbour County a better place for everyone to enjoy.

“Unfortunately, the substance abuse problems in our country now has created millions of people that are addicted and are in recovery. And rightfully so our nation is highly invested in trying to get new forms of treatment and support,” said Seman.

As an indicative Bright Futures is trying to prioritize what do they do to stop the substance abuse problem. Members of Bright Futures stated that 2019 is the worst year on record for felony arrests as well as child abuse and neglect cases due to substance abuse.