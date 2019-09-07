Buckhannon celebrates the arts with block party

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Local artists took their talents to Buckhannon on Saturday for the third annual Traders Alley block party.

The block party featured live music, live art demonstrations and magic performances.

Vendors sold food, beverages and crafts. This was part of an effort to bring more people to the area to celebrate the arts.

“There are other arts efforts kind of budding and growing here down along the alley, and so we hope this to be a destination here in our town for the fun and creative and colorful things that people can come and enjoy,” said local theatre owner Bryson VanNostrand.

Admission to the block party is five dollars for adults and three dollars for students. Children 12 and under are free.