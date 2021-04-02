Buckhannon cellist earns spot in National Youth Orchestra 2 of Carnegie Hall

BUCKHANNON W.Va – A local Buckhannon boy is headed to a national orchestra.

Sixteen-year-old Camden Wentz is one of eight cellists in the nation to be accepted to the National Youth Orchestra 2 of Carnegie Hall.

“Carnegie Hall, to my understanding, is probably one of the best performance halls in the world and that of course draws in some of the best educators,” Wentz said.

He has previously been a part of the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra, The West Virginia All-star Orchestra. He has toured Europe as a first-chair cellist in the West Virginia Youth Symphony.

Wentz has even taken his music a step further and has previously founded and conducted the Upshur County Youth Symphony.

Playing in Carnegie Hall has been a long time coming for Wentz.

“I actually auditioned for this three years. The first year, I was named an alternate position, so almost there but didn’t quite get there. Second-year I didn’t get accepted for anything. And this time, I was actually accepted,” the 16-year-old cellist said.

Wentz will start the program in late June.