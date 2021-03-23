Buckhannon man accused of setting camper on fire charged with first-degree arson

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Buckhannon man has been charged with arson after deputies said he set fire to a camper.

On Mar. 22, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department received a call that a man was under the influence of “some kind of substance,” according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, multiple fire units had already arrived to find “that a camper had been burned almost completely, a building was partially burned, and the ground around the camper was also burned,” deputies said.

Brandon Kelley

Deputies found Brandon Kelley, 41, of Buckhannon, in the back of an SUV speaking with another individual who was trying to keep Kelley calm, according to the complaint.

After deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene, they stated that Kelley poured gasoline onto the camper and set fire to it; Kelley told deputies that he burned the camper, deputies said.

While speaking to deputies, Kelley stated that “DEA agents were hiding in the tree and aiming at him with a ‘night scope’ and had kidnapped him the evening prior and held him hostage,” according to the complaint.

Also during the discussion with deputies, Kelley said he did “meth a few days earlier,” deputies said.

Kelley has been charged with first-degree arson. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.