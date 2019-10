CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg woman is charged with escape after she freed herself from police custody after being arrested for an animal cruelty charge from September.

Officers with the Clarksburg Police Department learned that on or about Sept. 16, Chloe Calvert, 27, of Clarksburg, "intentionally torture[d]" and "maliciously kill[ed]" a kitten at a residence on Horner Ave. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.