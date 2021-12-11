Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent verbally commits to swim at Alabama

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – One of the top high school girls swimmers in the state committed to The University of Alabama swim program.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent made her collegiate decision public. She’s verbally committed to Bama.

Vincent is the state record holder in the 50 and 100 freestyle. She won first in both events last season and helped her BUHS relay teams to two state second place finishes.

Vincent is only a junior but when she stepped on campus in Tuscaloosa, she knew it was the school she wanted to spend her collegiate days at.

“As soon as I got to Alabama, it changed my whole perspective on the whole process. It changed my mind completely. The programs there, the coaches, the team culture, just Tuscaloosa, everything I absolutely loved. I can’t think of anything bad about it honestly, there were so many pros to going there. Then the stuff they had to offer was just incredible,” Vincent said.

Vincent made this decision about a month ago but it just became public.

“I actually committed about a month and a half ago. I kept it quiet for a while until I contacted the coaches I talked to other than Alabama because I wanted them to hear it from me instead of them finding out from Swim Cloud or online. It was just the more respectful thing for me,” Vincent said.



Vincent said a big part of her decision came with the connection she had with the swim coaching staff and team.



“The team, I absolutely loved them. I bonded with them the whole three days I was there.” Vincent said.



While on her visit, Vincent was able to drop in on what a future practice will look like.



“I got to watch their practice and I got to see how they do things there. It was a little overwhelming because I’ve never experienced anything like that but I’m really excited to be apart of it,” Vincent said.

The University of Kentucky was first on Vincent’s list until she stepped on Alabama’s campus. But even though she knew Bama was it, she made sure by checking out two other schools.



“I still went on two other visits, just to see, because I changed my mind once I could change it again. But not one of them made me change my mind. Alabama was like no other school that I talked to. I just really clicked with them,” Vincent said.



State titles talk for themselves. But Vincent really figured out she could compete at the highest collegiate level back in eighth grade.



“I got the feel of that in my eighth grade year when I went to YMCA Nationals. I remember at that meet I compared my times to the state level times for West Virginia and I was like hey, I’m up there, this could be serious,” Vincent said.



It’s all becoming real to Vincent. She will swim in the SEC in two years.



“I’m still trying to process that I’m able to go to that level because it’s kind of a lot to take in sometimes but I’m really excited and I’m glad to have the opportunity that I have,” Vincent said.



Vincent still has two full swim seasons left at Buckhannon-Upshur before she hits the pool in Tuscaloosa.



“I do have a few more goals and records that I want to at least have my name under before I leave Buckhannon. But I am just trying to enjoy the time I have left here before I end up going 11 hours away. I’m having a great time already with my team this year,” Vincent said.