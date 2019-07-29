Buckhannon woman arrested after deputies said drugs were found in her home

Breaking News
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Buckhannon woman has been arrested after a drug task force found drugs in her home, according to a criminal complaint.

On July 26, the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Cleveland Avenue in Buckhannon where Pamela Perrine, 37, of Buckhannon, resided, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department.

During the search, members of the task force found and seized two ounces of presumed methamphetamine, a glass jar containing marijuana, scales, packaging material and U.S. currency, police said.

Perrine has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond of cash or surety.

