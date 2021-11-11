Bulldogs make fifth-straight postseason showing, look to down Patriots with strong ground game

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Bulldogs make their fifth-straight playoff appearance in Class Single-A this season.

After losing a heartbreaker to East Hardy in the first round last season, the Dogs are determined to get back to Wheeling Island Stadium.

They’ll have to get through Midland Trail first.

The Patriots are also playoff veterans, making it to the postseason each of the last five seasons.

Bulldogs head coach Bobby Burnside said, after watching film, Midland Trail isn’t your typical 15 seed.

“We noticed that they have play makers. They’ve got good running backs, good size and good receivers on the edge. I wouldn’t say it’s something we’re not used to but we’re going to have to stop their run game and not give up the big plays,” Burnside said.

The Bulldogs come into the playoffs as the two seed with only one loss in the regular season.

The run game has been big for DCHS and in order to be successful on the ground, the O-line needs to block.

“Our run game is strong and just a little bit of passing. The line, we keep it going and the running backs, they do the rest of the work,” Ian Spadafore, senior center said.

Doddridge County and Midland Trail square off at Cline Stansberry Stadium on Friday night.






