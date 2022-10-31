BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Sheetz location in Buckhannon will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company’s PR Manager.

Sheetz PR Manager Nick Ruffner said the location on North Locust Street will close its doors next spring, and is tentatively scheduled to reopen in the summer of 2023.

The new Buckhannon store design will include a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside the store, according to Ruffner’s statement. It will be approximately 6,000 square feet and include a drive-thru and 10 fuel dispensers.

Sheetz employees in Buckhannon will be offered other jobs in the company temporarily, while the remodel is underway, according to Ruffner’s statement.

The Sheetz on Berlin Road in Weston closed temporarily last month to undergo similar renovations. As of that announcement, it was expected to reopen in March. The Sheetz on Chaplin Hill Road in Morgantown is also closed for a remodel, and as of August, expected to reopen on Feb. 19.