COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Dollar General is being sued for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost said the suit stems from customer complaints that have been made in multiple counties.

“Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford businesses that draw people in with the promise of low prices only to deceive them at the checkout counter,” Ohio Attorney General David Yost said. “This seems like a company trying to make an extra buck and hoping no one will notice. We’ve not only noticed but are taking action to stop it.”

Ohio Department of Agriculture rules permit stores to have up to a 2% error rate on overcharges. Yost said testing done last month in Butler County by the county auditor’s Department of Weights and Measures and made available to the Attorney General’s Office found error rates ranging from 16.7% to 88.2% for 20 Dollar General stores.

The Attorney General’s Office says they received 12 complaints detailing similar unfair and deceptive practices by Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Highland, Lucas, Madison, Richland, Summit and Trumbull counties.

According to Yost, one consumer reported that a Dollar General in Franklin County listed shampoo at $1 on the shelves but charged double that amount at the register. In certain instances, consumers alleged that even after they pointed out price discrepancies, the stores would not change the price.

In addition to seeking monetary payments, the state is seeking court intervention to remedy the unjust situation for consumers and bring Dollar General into compliance with Ohio law.