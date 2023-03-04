JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – Ground was broken Saturday for a new titanium melt facility in Ravenswood, W.Va., powered entirely through renewable energy.

Utilizing a $500 million investment, more than 2,000 acres of land will be taken up by Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) for the facility, with BHE Renewables developing a “first-of-its-kind solar energy microgrid” to help power it, according to a BHE Renewables release.

The plant will be operated by PCC subsidiary Titanium Metals Corporation, Inc. (TIMET) and will be used to manufacture titanium products for various industries. Meanwhile, Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE) will provide BHE Renewables’ solar grid with large-scale battery storage.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) participates in the BHE Renewables groundbreaking ceremony in Ravenswood, W.Va. on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Office of Senator Shelley Moore Capito)

“As the global aerospace demand for titanium continues to increase, our new state-of-the-art facility will provide the capacity and capability to meet our customers’ needs for decades to come, utilizing renewable energy,” said Steve Wright, president of PCC Metals Group. “We believe our partnerships with BHE Renewables, ONE and the state of West Virginia will greatly benefit the success of our next-generation, sustainable melt facility.”

ONE also announced that it would build a new Aries Grid factory on the site for constructing “Aries Grid utility-scale battery storage systems using Michigan-made lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells,” the release said. It is scheduled to open in 2025.

“The Ravenswood project represents a historic transition to renewable energy-based manufacturing in the U.S. and establishes a standard for others to follow,” said Mujeeb Ijaz, CEO and founder of ONE. “Building upon BHE Renewables’ commitment to this site and the State of West Virginia, ONE’s first Aries Grid factory will bring even more jobs and investment to this area to help clear a path to a carbon-free manufacturing future.”

Various West Virginia state leaders attended the ground breaking, including Governor Jim Justice, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller.

“Today’s groundbreaking is the beginning of an incredible renaissance for Jackson County,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “Our partnership with BHE Renewables, PCC, TIMET, and now Our Next Energy, proves we can attract world class companies to our state that will provide good-paying jobs for the next generation of West Virginians. As a result, West Virginia is now at the forefront of renewable energy microgrid-powered manufacturing.”

“Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, BHE Renewables’ new industrial site in Jackson County will create hundreds of good-paying jobs right here in West Virginia that help reinvigorate American manufacturing, all while being powered by a first-of-its kind microgrid that will provide clean energy to the businesses located on the site,” said West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. “Precision Castparts has already announced plans for 200 jobs on the site, and just today Our Next Energy announced plans to locate a battery pack manufacturing facility on the new site that will create an additional 105 jobs.”