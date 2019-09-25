SBA looking for nominations for best businesses in the state

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Small Business Administration is looking for nominations for the best of the best businesses in West Virginia.

The SBA is looking for nominees for awards as part of the 2020 Small Business Week.

The state office offers awards for the best small businesses owned by women, families, veterans and others.

Two awards run by the national administration are first determined at the state level, before those winners go on to compete against other state winners.

Nomination packages for the awards are due to the nearest SBA office by January 3, 2020.

You can find the packages and more information here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories