State Commerce Secretary starts listening tour through central WV

West Virginia Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch is travelling through central West Virginia this week.

He’s stopping at businesses around the area to find out how his department can work best to help companies in the state.

Gaunch spoke with staff at West Virginia Split Rail in Buckhannon Tuesday morning.

Gaunch said he hopes to get some guidance from businesses themselves as to what challenges need to be tackled first.

“I hope we have a group of ideas, thoughts, problems, challenges that we can go back and tackle and look at and see how we can address some of those issues and make things better,” said Gaunch.

Gaunch’s tour traveled to Randolph County Tuesday afternoon, and will continue into Tucker County on Wednesday.