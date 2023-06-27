FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Members of the U.S. Small Business Administration traveled to Fairmont to give advice to small business owners within the region.

On Tuesday the U.S. SBA held an event of the “Path to Prosperity” series at the Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont. The event was free to the public upon registration and also featured a virtual component allowing participants from across the nation to view the event through a livestream.

Speakers and panelists from various departments of SBA were present during the event.

This was the ninth event out of the series’ ten where members of SBA met with local small business owners to help obtain the tools needed to succeed in today’s economy.

12 News spoke with Regional Administrator of the SBA’s Midatlantic region, John Fleming, on some of the specific skill sets participants would be learning about during the session.

“It’s always the big three right, so its access to capital, which is always number one on an issue. Number two would be contracting opportunities with the federal government as well as state and local governments. And technical assistance to help small businesses understand some of the technical issues that they have,” said Fleming.

On top of the “big three”, participants also learned about essential topics like cyber security and expansion of broadband to prepare small business owners for any possible scenarios within the field.

Members of The USDA and FDIC were also present at the event to provide financial advice and perspective on how to navigate income in more rural communities.

Some of the attendees from the event.

“It’s easy for a big business a lot of times to get things done and deal with government agencies or regulations or a lender or whatever it may be, but when it comes to small business, they’re on their own. That person has to do everything on their own and they can’t hire the teams that the big businesses. They already have an advantage when it comes to pricing and buy larger quantities and sell lower, but here they are trying to do everything themselves. So, it’s important for us in the government realm to help out small businesses, just to give them a leg up,” said Fleming.

The SBA’s “Path to Prosperities” event had more than one hundred in-person attendees with approximately two hundred viewing its’ livestream. One more event will be held in a different state for the last event, which you can find more information for through the SBA’s website.