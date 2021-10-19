Byrd blanks Cougars in Sectional quarterfinal

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Lincoln was no match for Robert C. Byrd in the Class Double-A Sectional quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Lincoln stopped the Flying Eagles in the early stages of the game, much in part to Cougars goalkeeper Ty Williams.

Byrd got hot midway through the first half with a goal off of a set piece by Kaden Meighen.

Then Alex Bovino assisted Bryce Johnson for the Flying Eagles second goal of the contest.

Bovino then scores one himself to put Byrd up 3-0 into the halftime break.

Brayden Thomason sealed the deal with Byrd’s final goal as the Flying Eagled soared to a 4-0 victory.