Camp Catch Your Breath celebrates their 29th annual summer camp designed for kids who suffer with asthma

WESTON, W.Va. – United Hospital Center is hosting their 29th annual, Camp Catch Your Breath at Jackson’s Mill.

The camp was specifically designed to cater to kids who suffer from asthma and give them the summer camp experience they normally wouldn’t be able to participate in.

This year’s theme is, “Under Construction”, giving campers the ability to “construct” a plan to help ease issues they may face due to their asthma.

“This gives them the opportunity to have a fun camp experience while getting to learn about their asthma, learn how to manage it, learn how to deal with issues, and learn why they’re taking their medications,” said Sonny Hoskinson, camp director.

Camp officials said the most important lesson they hope to teach campers is how to self-manage their asthma and give them the knowledge they need to be able to live life to the fullest.

