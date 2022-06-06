WESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute’s first Camp Mindful Warriors of the summer started on June 6 at Lewis County Park.

The camp will visit eight counties in the state until August, spending four days in each location:

June 6-10: Lewis County, Lewis County Park

June 13-17: Marion County, Windmill Park

June 20-24: Monongalia County, White Park

June 27-July 1: Harrison County, Shinnston Fire Department

July 11-15: Monongalia County. White Park

July 18-22: Marion County, Windmill Park

July 25-29: Tucker County, Mill Creek Park

August 8-12: Randolph County, Elkins City Park

Kids are split up into two age groups, and an evidence-based curriculum is used to teach the kids coping skills, breathing exercises and how to communicate feelings. Kids ages three through 12 can attend from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and ages 13 through 18 can attend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“When they don’t know how to deal with them, they hold a lot of that in, and that stuff becomes very heavy for the kids, and then they end up exploding, or withdrawing from people, or withdrawing from their family and friends, and it makes it hard for them to continue, you know, to live their lives normally when they’ve got all this stuff that they’re carrying around that they’re too afraid to talk about,” said Healthy Minds Clarksburg Mental Health Specialist Robin Hayes.

The camp is funded through a grant, so participation is free. To RSVP, email robin.hayes@wvumedicine.org.