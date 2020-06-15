Canvassing across north central West Virginia posts results after primary election last Tuesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Monday afternoon, Marion County Commission and the county clerk’s office worked on canvassing votes to ensure accurate results after the June 9 primary.

All told, 14,714 ballets were accounted for out of the 40,159 registered voters in Marion County. Deputy County Clerk Tom Antulov said they sent out about 8,500 absentee ballots this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, and more than 7,000 of them were returned.

“Everything went well today, and everything matched, and that’s what you’re hoping for. Canvassing went well. There was about 37% turnout, which was great given the circumstances this year,” said Antulov. “It was real stressful this year, a lot of new things to deal with this year, but we are pleased with how well it turned out.”

The coronavirus outbreak created new hurdles, but overall, Election Day and canvassing went smoothly. Commissioner Randy Elliott said despite the obstacles and the decreased number of precincts, they made it through with very few issues.

“You have to be very careful that everybody’s vote counts. You have to be very accurate with what you’re doing and the calculation, but it was very well prepared,” said Elliott. “We had a lot of good people working on this, and it turned out really, really well. I compliment the county clerk’s office for having everything together for us. It made for a nice smooth canvas of the ballots.”

