Capito, Manchin announce NASA project funding for WVU

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On August 2, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $750,000 from NASA’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) program to West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will support a project titled, “Adaptive and Scalable Data Compression for Deep Space Data Transfer Applications using Deep Learning.”

“WVU and our other higher education institutions in West Virginia do an excellent job creating opportunities for our students and professors,” Senator Capito said. “I’m thrilled to see this funding heading to our state to support collaborative efforts on the part of West Virginia education professionals and students to develop solutions that support student success. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for resources that help prepare our state and its youth for the future.”

“From Katherine Johnson to Homer Hickam, West Virginians have played an important role in NASA’s achievements. Many West Virginians continue this proud tradition by working on NASA programs today,” Senator Manchin said. “I am thrilled NASA is investing in research at West Virginia University, and our state will continue to contribute to space exploration. I look forward to strengthening West Virginia’s partnership with NASA through additional investments in our state and institutions.”