BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kids with an interest in aeronautics careers have the opportunity to learn more about the field and have fun this Friday and Saturday at The Bridge Sports Complex, which is hosting the Carl Hopkins Aviation Youth Expo. And it’s all for free.

The event is named after the founder of West Virginia’s first model aviation club.

Activities include:

Up-close experience in model aviation

Control-line flying demonstration & guidance

Free flight & remote-control areas

Academy of Model Aeronautics flight simulator

NASA rocket building & launching

Free activities & prizes

Fly-ins (dependent upon weather conditions)

According to a press release, the first 500 children who arrive at the expo can pick up a swag bag that includes a t-shirt, cap, glider, and information about local model aviation clubs. Attendees can enter to win prizes such as radio control airplanes, a free party at The Bridge Sports Complex’s Citynet Center, and more, totaling over $3,000. The grand prize is a roundtrip ticket for two to St. Petersburg, Florida, out of North Central West Virginia Airport.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and includes indoor and outdoor activities, rain or shine.

More information is available on the WV Aviation Expo’s Facebook.