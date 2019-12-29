Cat adoption held at pet supplies plus in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Aaron’s Hope for Paws held an adoption event at the Pet Supplies Plus in Clarksburg off Emily Drive from 10-4 PM. They have been visiting this store holding adoption events twice a month giving he opportunity for people to rescue abandoned or abused cats, and new kittens, too.

​The organization started when Karen Anderson lost her song years ago, and she started the non profit to give back, and help hurt animals because it was something her son was so passionate about.

Karen said it has been a good season for adoptions and they have helped many cats and kittens find their forever homes.

“It’s been a really good Christmas season, we have been able to get some kids some kitty’s, and you know been able to bring in a pet as a reward, gift, and new family member. And it’s very rewarding for us to be able to do that for them,” said Anderson.

They will be holding more adoption events, and for information on when and where those will be, you can visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/aaronshopeforpaws/ .