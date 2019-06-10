Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announces personnel changes

FILE – In this March 28, 2017, file photo, Baltimore Archbishop William Lori leads a funeral Mass in Baltimore. On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Lori released a report on an investigation into former Roman Catholic Bishop Michael Bransfield, in West Virginia, that found a “consistent pattern” of sexual innuendo and suggestive comments and actions toward […]

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, Archbishop William E. Lori announced several personnel changes involving officials of the Chancery, Monday.

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of a statement from the Diocese, last week, about former Bishop Michael Bransfield’s spending habits.

The changes are as follows, per a news release from the Diocese:

– Monsignor Frederick Annie resigned as Vicar General of the Diocese in September and has been assigned as Assistant Priest in Residence at St. Mary, Star City Parish in Morgantown.

– Monsignor Anthony Cincinnati resigned Monday as Vicar for Clergy and will continue serving as Pastor of St. Francis De Sales Parish in Morgantown.

– Monsignor Kevin Quirk resigned Monday as Judicial Vicar and Rector of the Cathedral of St. Joseph and further announced his decision to step down from his position on the Board of Directors at Wheeling Jesuit University and Wheeling Hospital. Quirk will serve as a Priest in Residence at Mater Dolorosa in Paden City and St. Vincent De Paul in New Martinsville Parishes and Holy Rosary, in Sistersville and St. Joseph, in Proctor, Missions, where he will assist Administrator Rev. Brian J. Crenwelge in his pastoral duties. Father Crenwelge will also serve as Interim Director of Vocations for the Diocese.

– Father James DeViese Jr., J.C.L., will assume the responsibilities of the Judicial Vicar on an interim basis and oversee the Office of the Tribunal, while continuing in his role as Pastor of St. Patrick’s in Weston and St. Boniface’s in Camden and Good Shepherd Mission in Glenville.

– Monsignor Joseph Peterson, currently Pastor of St. Michael Parish in Wheeling, will serve as Interim Rector of St. Joseph Cathedral and Reverend Carlos Melocoton Jr. will serve as Pastor of St. Michael.

– Fr. Dennis Schuelkens will serve as Interim Director of Clergy Personnel while continuing as Pastor of St. Joseph the Worker and Sacred Heart Parishes in Weirton.

– Mr. Lawrence Bandi, President of Central Catholic High School in Wheeling will serve as the Archbishop’s representative to Wheeling Hospital. The Archbishop will soon appoint his representative to Wheeling Jesuit University.

“I am grateful to all of these individuals and to my brother priests for their hard work and dedicated service to the Church, especially in these challenging times,” Archbishop Lori said.

The personnel changes announced today take effect immediately, officials said.