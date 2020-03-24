Chestnut Ridge Church pastor with COVID-19 shares experience and how he is staying in touch with congregation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A pastor of ministries at Chestnut Ride Church who was the first confirmed case for COVID-19 in Monongalia County is sharing stories of how he is managing through these troubling times and despite everything, staying in touch with his congregation.

Kevin Deming, the pastor, said his wife and one of their sons most likely have the virus because although they have not been tested, they are experiencing the exact symptoms as him.

“They include: started with a sore throat, body aches, a low grade fever, none of us have had a fever over about 99.6 (F) though, so a high grade fever wasn’t on ours, as well as shortness of breath, chest is tight,” Deming said. “The two other symptoms that we all three had that was unique as well are really bad headaches that come from behind the ears, to the base of the skulls and down the neck. This really severe headache that’s different than most allergy or sinus headaches that I’ve had.”

Deming continued.

“The other one is sinus pain,” he said. “Just when you breathe through your nose it feels like your sinus cavities all the way behind your eyes and up through your sinuses are on fire, to be honest with you and that can last for up to hours. It comes and goes thankfully and the only way to stop it is to not breathe through your nose.”

Deming and his wife returned from Israel on March 11, he got tested on the 15th and his coronavirus was confirmed on the 19th. Currently, Israel has more than 1,500 cases, so that could’ve been where they contracted the virus.



Left: Deming in Israel reading scripture. Right: Deming and his wife in Israel.

The Deming family suspects that his wife is about 3-4 days behind him and that his son is about 6-7. Fortunately, their second son has not shown symptoms and he is self-isolating in the basement of their home.

Deming said a lot of local healthcare providers, friends, other churches, and others have called to check in on their family and that has been encouraging. As a pastor, it is still his job to help spread that feeling of encouragement with the more than 2,000 congregants of the Chestnut Ridge Church.

In order to do so, the church has had to get creative because they cannot have regular sermons and gatherings. One way they’re staying in touch with the congregation, Deming said, is through social media, having virtual services on Sunday, using video-based messaging, talking to people over the phone and through email.

“We just want to continue encouraging people that yeah, this is a time of fear and uncertainty and that it’s in the time of the unknown that we want to find the consistency and find that hope in Christ and God is that hope,” Deming said. “We have hope in Christ and even though circumstances don’t always look the same, or feel the same we can know that God is walking us through these moments, I think that’s just something people are looking for right now.”

He said he hopes that is something people can find through the virtual content they are currently providing.

As mentioned earlier, Deming said, healthcare workers had been in touch with him and his family. They cannot cure them because there is no vaccine and cannot do much more than call to make sure they are not getting worse off by the day. For that, he said he was thankful to them and all other healthcare workers on the frontlines trying to fight this virus.

“Honestly, I’d love for all of us to continue remembering our healthcare workers and the long hours and the hard work that they’re spending in and just be praying for them and reach out at this time,” Deming said.