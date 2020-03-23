Chestnut Ridge Pastor first confirmed COVID-19 case in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kevin Daming, a pastor at Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown, is Monongalia County’s first confirmed coronavirus case.

According to a facebook post from Daming, he and his wife Becca decided to self-quarantine after returning home from a trip to Israel. Daming says, ” Becca and I decided to quarantine in our house just to make sure we didn’t spread coronavirus if we happened to get it while traveling. We wore masks when we came in our house and didn’t even hug our boys when we got home. ” The post goes on to say that he started to “feel badly” after a week of self-quarantine.

Daming says he started to experience a cough, low grade fever, sore throat, body aches and tightness in his chest so he decided to call Mon Health to see if he could be tested.

“They came out to my car and directed me to a self contained room where I had no contact with anyone else,” says Daming. “Last night, (3/19/20) they called to let me know that my test came back positive.”

Kevin, Becca and their two sons are now self-quarantining for two weeks or longer, depending on their symptoms.