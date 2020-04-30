Chick-fil-A announces at-home chicken parm meal kit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A favorite of many, Chick-fil-A, has announced that it will offer Chicken Parmesan Meal Kits at restaurants nationwide, starting as early as May 4.

According to the release, The make-it-yourself kit will include ptr-measured and ready-to-heat ingredients and an easy, step-by step recipe that can be cooked and on the table in less than 30 minutes.

The pricing for the kit starts at $14.99, each Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit is said to serve two adults and comes with the following

Two seasoned, breaded and pressure-cooked Original Chick-fil-A Chicken filets

Marinara sauce

Italian-style cheeses

Creamy garlic and lemon pasta

Customers are able to customize the kit by substituting the Original Chicken filets for Grilled or Spicy filets. The release explained that the meal kits can be purchased at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the drive-thru, via the Chick-fil-A App or through one of Chick-fil-A’s delivery partners, including DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

“Our guests are currently experiencing unique challenges, which is why we’re proud to offer the Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit as an easy way for them to enjoy a delicious meal from the safety and comfort of home,” said Ben Bolling, Menu and Packaging Program Lead at Chick-fil-A. “Our easy-to-prepare, dinnertime solution provides Chick-fil-A customers with all the ingredients needed for a home-cooked meal, and all they have to do is simply visit a Chick-fil-A drive-thru or have a Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit delivered right to their front door.”

(Chick-fil-A)

Officials explained that Chick-fil-A was one of the first brands in the quick-service industry to offer Meal Kits when it tested the concept exclusively in Atlanta in 2018. The Meal Kits were said to have been met with strong excitement from guests, and more than 15,000 customers expressed interest in having the Meal Kits made available for purchase at their local restaurant.

“After receiving such a positive response about our Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit during our 2018 test, we’re thrilled to offer it with great enhancements at participating restaurants nationwide during a time when our guests need convenient mealtime options,” said Stuart Tracy, Senior Culinary Lead at Chick-fil-A. “We hope that providing a dinner option for guests who are ordering lunch with us will help make mealtime decisions easier. The goal is to deliver the joy of cooking without added stress, and the recipe is simple enough that even the kids can help!”

Chick-fil-A is focused on finding ways to serve and best care for guests and restaurant Team Members during this time. In addition to the new Chicken Parmesan Meal Kits, Chick-fil-A recently began selling its signature sauces nationwide for customers to enjoy from home; added Family Meal bundle options to restaurant menus and launched the new Nightly Nuggets video cooking series showing easy-to-make recipes using Chick-fil-A menu favorites.

More information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the company’s food, people and customers across the country is available on the company’s website.