City Council recognizes Main Street Fairmont for submission to HGTV’s ‘Hometown Takeover’

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council held its regular meeting Tuesday, with several citizen petitions and a black history month proclamation, given by Mayor Merrifield.

Necco, a foster care program that’s new to Fairmont, introduced itself to council tonight as a way to integrate the program and all it has to offer to the community.

Council also recognized Main Street Fairmont for its submission to a new HGTV television show that renovates dilapidated structures, improving the overall look of a town.

“There’s three requirements and we met them all just fine. It was under 40,000 residents which we certainly meet, it has to have some old architecture that’s impressive, and it had to have some buildings that you would want to get renovated,” said Mayor Merrifield.

Main Street Fairmont is still waiting to hear if Fairmont will be featured on HGTV’s ‘Hometown Takeover.’