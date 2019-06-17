Results finalized for a local city council seat

UPDATE: 6/17/19 – 9:34 p.m.

The results have been finalized for a Clarksburg city council seat.

The final count for the Clarksburg city council showed a tie between Tyler Turner and Gary Keith. After discussion, the winner was chosen by selecting a name out of a hat.

Gary Keith will take his seat on Clarksburg’s city council.

ORIGINAL: 6/17/19 – 6:20 p.m.

The city of Clarksburg is recounting every ballot from its recent election by hand.

A recount board met in council chambers early Monday morning beginning the long task of counting each ballot from all 12 precincts.

It took more than an hour just to do one precinct.

City Clerk Annette Wright said they’re double checking everything because of how close the final results were.

“And after the canvass we discovered an error, it was a human error made by the pole workers which brought Tyler Turner and Gary Keith within three votes apart,” said Wright. “So, Mr. Turner has asked for a recount and Mr. Keith has posted bond to have a say in the recount.”

Wright said this is the third time the city has done a recount since 1997.