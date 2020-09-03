City of Morgantown launches program for low-income renters and homeless individuals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown has launched a program to get people off the streets, out of shelters and into a place to call home.

The program is known as the Landlord Incentive Program for Homeless Individuals, or LIP. The LIP was created as an effort to assist the community partners specializing in homeless housing services and the people that they serve.

According to release, the city conducted a study in 2020 that showed a lack of available housing options for very low and low-income renter households. The lack of available housing serving the lower income households can cause renters to live in substandard units, in a cost burdened housing situation, or even possibly become homeless again, study shows.

The LIP offers landlords the following incentives:

$500 leasing bonus funded by the City of Morgantown

$25 application expense reimbursement funded by the City of Morgantown

$1,500 damage claim reimbursement funded by the City of Morgantown

Security Deposit Assistance through the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and Bartlett Housing Solutions

Case Management through the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and Bartlett Housing Solutions

An opportunity to give back to the community.

For landlords to be eligible for the LIP they must meet the following requirements:

Initial lease term must be at least 12-months and accept some amount of rent through housing vouchers

Units must be in city limits;

Units must pass inspection and provide necessary accommodations

Unit must be registered with the City of Morgantown Code Enforcement and have no outstanding violations.

The City of Morgantown encourages all landlords that are interested in participating in the program to contact the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and/or Bartlett Housing Solutions.

For more information on the Landlord Incentive Program for Homeless Individuals, click here.