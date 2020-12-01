City of Morgantown prepares for winter and offers residents safety tips

High St., downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As a winter storm bears down on West Virginia, the City of Morgantown is doing all it can to keep its citizens safe.

In a press release, the city said the Morgantown Public Works Department is prepped and ready to respond. Currently, the Public Works Department has eight plow trucks and approximately 2,400 tons of salt on hand to treat and clear city streets and manage any accumulation. Public Works operated three plows Monday night and adjusted as conditions changed.

According to the release, Public Works crews will work as fast as possible to clear any snow accumulation on city streets. Although, it’s important to follow these tips when driving in snow or ice conditions.

Keep your windows clear:

Before driving your vehicle, clean snow, ice, or dirt from the windows, the forward sensors, headlights, taillights, backup camera, and other sensors around the vehicle.

Slow down:

Drive slowly. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface. On the road, increase your following distance enough so that you’ll have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you.

Watch the stops:

When stopping, avoid sudden movements of the steering wheel. Avoid locking of brakes as it will cause a loss of steering and control.

The Public Works Department has a scheduled response to inclement winter weather. For information on this plan, visit the city’s snow plan webpage.