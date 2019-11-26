City of Shinnston holds special meeting to amend Home Rule Ordinance

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Shinnston City Council held a special meeting Monday evening to discuss the expansion of their ‘Home Rule Ordinance’.

The council unanimously agreed to amend their ‘Home Rule’ charter to allow code enforcement officers to write citations for un-cared for and dilapidated properties to help enhance the appearance of the city.

“Our code enforcement officer, once this is approved, will have the authority to write on-site citations to any dilapidated properties. That will encourage people to fix up these properties a lot faster than going through a drawn out process,” said Patrick Kovalck, Shinnston Mayor.

The council meeting also addressed the new ATV-UTV implementation starting in January, stating that, those riding these vehicles within city limits will have to display the issued sticker on the front of the vehicle or risk getting a ticket.