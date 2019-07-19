Clarksburg Amphitheater hosts Ladies Night

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Amphitheater continued their summer movie series Thursday with their first ladies night.

With record setting attendance, the amphitheater featured the classic 80’s film, Dirty Dancing.

“We have a summer movie series and we do those June through August and they are on Friday nights and they are free to the public so we try to offer lots of kids movies, super hero movies and this year we just recently added the ladies night where we’re doing Dirty Dancing,” said Tessa Fazzini, Clarksburg City Park Recreation Coordinator.

Park officials stated that the movies in the park series has had high turnout to its viewings. They hope to continue the series next season and beyond.