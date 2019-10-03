Clarksburg Beauty Academy offers pink hair extensions for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A local salon is doing it’s part to raise breast cancer awareness.

Throughout the month of October the Clarksburg Beauty Academy will offer clip-in pink hair extensions for $5.

“At the end of the month whatever money we’ve collected on the extensions, on the hair cuts, or whatever else we do the school will match that,” Angela Policano, owner of Clarksburg Beauty Academy said.

Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit that travels across the state of West Virginia.  The bus offers three-dimensional digital mammograms and breast cancer education to women.

