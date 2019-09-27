Clarksburg Children’s House hosting Pepperoni Roll 5K

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County Montessori school is looking to expand its school and is holding an inaugural 5K in downtown Clarksburg to raise money.

The Clarksburg Children’s House is putting on the Pepperoni Roll 5K, Saturday.

Local bakeries will set up underneath the Jackson’s Square pavilion and registration begins there at 7:30 a.m.

All proceed collected from the race will benefit The Clarksburg Children’s House.

“The parents decided a 5K was something that we needed to do in our community,” assistant director Jennifer Brazier said. “In Clarksburg, we have a lot of interesting little businesses and histories. So the pepperoni roll was kind of a fun way to celebrate who we are and what we believe in.”

The school is hoping it can raise enough money through fundraisers like this one to expand the school’s reach as well as be able to make the school more affordable and to provide afterschool care.