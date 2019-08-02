Clarksburg City Council approves pay raise for interim city manager

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening and held a second and final reading of an ordinance eliminating the position of assistant city manager.

Council voted six to one to pass the second and final reading of that ordinance with Councilman, Jim Malfregeot, in opposition. Also, council voted on and approved a resolution to increase the annual gross salary of Interim City Manager, Annette Wright, for the duration of time as interim city manager; that was amended and approved raising her salary from $90,000 to $95,000 annually.

“We’re going to be moving forward. It is my understanding by speaking with our interim city manager that in just the next few days we’re going to be officially opening the window to look for a police chief. And then the city manager position will follow shortly after that,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Soon the City of Clarksburg will be advertising the open position of city manager and police chief and accepting applications to those wishing to fulfill those vacancies.

“The city managers deal was consummated and three of us were not included. And the charter reads that it is supposed to be by a vote of council. This is the taxpayer’s money, this is your money people, this was $230,000 plus. I just want to know where it came from and why the three councilmen, Mr. Ferrari, Mr. Goff, and myself were not included in on any of these negotiations,” said Jim Malfregeot, Clarksburg Council Member.

Mayor Kennedy said that the situation with former city manager Marin Howe has been resolved and now council can focus on moving the city forward.