Clarksburg City Council consider eliminating assistant city manager position

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council voted and passed a resolution suspending city manager Martin Howe for 30 days during a special meeting on July 10. During that special meeting, Clarksburg Council approved a preliminary resolution in a four to three vote.

Also, former Assistant City Manager, Anthony Bellotte, who announced his retirement on July 10th, just hours before Martin Howe was suspended for 30 days with pay.

Clarksburg council met in regular session Thursday, July 18, and held the first reading of an ordinance to eliminate the position of assistant city manager. The first reading passed unanimously.

“I really believe that in a town of 16,000 people that we don’t need an assistant city manager costing the tax payers over $100,000. We can better use that money towards public safety, roads, things like that,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

A second and final reading will be held on the elimination of the assistant city managers position at the next council meeting.

Council Member, Jim Malfregeot, spoke during council comments about transparency regarding special meeting and any investigations that pertain to city employees.

“We have a new council in and obviously they have the four votes and there has been, Mr. Ferrari, Mr. Goff, and myself have not been informed with some of the decisions that have been made. we have learned about them from either facebook, West Virginia news, or WBOY,” said Malfregeot.

Currently, City Clerk Annette Wright has taken over the city manager position on an interim basis.